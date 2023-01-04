The Addams Family spinoff “Wednesday” has been on a rampage and breaking all the viewership records. Being one of the most talked about series in recent times, the Jenna Ortega-led comedy horror has been dominating the Nielsen records for streaming viewership. Being amongst the top most viewed series on Netflix, “Wednesday” is still behind Stranger Things season four, which has 7.2 billion minutes of watch time.

Netflix’s “Wednesday” becomes the fourth program to cross 5 billion minutes viewed and it is the second time the series has broken this particular streaming record. The series was first streamed on Netflix on 23 November 2022 and ever since it has been topping the list of viewership. In the first five days of its release, “Wednesday” quickly had 5.988 billion minutes viewed upon its opening on Netflix. So far, only four shows have reached the 5 billion minute view mark in one week on streaming and this series has done it twice.

According to Variety, the reason why many are saying that “Wednesday” has been dominating as Stranger Things is a little ahead in terms of numbers. However, according to the episode count, there are only eight episodes available versus “Stranger Things’” 32 episodes.

With such records, the series has emerged as one of Netflix’s heavyweight projects of all time. It also went on to take the number two spot on Netflix’s top English-language TV series of all-time list within its first 30 days dethroning “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”. Netflix also reported that the series had 341.2 million hours viewed in the first five days of its release.

At the time of writing this, Netflix has not greenlighted the second season of “Wednesday”. Many are also speculating that it might go to Amazon Prime Video because of the MGM and Amazon merger deal. However, the first season of “Wednesday” is streaming on Netflix.

