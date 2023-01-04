House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has quit the show, and ever since the news broke out, people are wondering about the reason behind it. The House of Dragon season 1 came to close this past October, and season 2 is still in development. The unexpected exit of Sapochnik from the show has left fans wondering what exactly happened.

While the early episodes of House of the Dragon were airing on HBO, the show was all set for a second season. However, a shocking change came up when showrunner Miguel Sapochnik decided to step away from the Game of Thrones prequel. Now, the reason behind his exit has been revealed and it is reportedly ‘personal’. Scroll down to read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report from Puck (Via TV Line), it was revealed that House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has decided to leave the show because the show wouldn’t promote his wife, who also worked on HOTD. Sapochnik’s wife Alexis Raben is an actress and played Queen Alicent’s maid Talya in HOTD. According to the report, Sapochnik wanted her to join him and Rayan Candal( the other showrunner) to produce season 2. However, as per the report, HBO didn’t think she had enough experience, and apparently, the negotiations got heated leading to Sapochnik’s exit from the show.

After stepping down, Miguel Sapochnik released a statement that said, “I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan would be joining the series. He is someone I have known and respected for a long time. I am glad to remain a part of HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond.”

Following the decision from Miguel Sapochnik, it was reported that he will stay with HOTD in a smaller role as an executive producer. This means Condal will remain the single showrunner of House of Dragon.

For the unversed, House of the Dragon is an American fantasy drama television series created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read:House Of The Dragon Season 2 Wears The Infamous Crown Of Most Pirated Show Of 2022, But It Speaks Of Its Demand

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News