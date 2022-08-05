Author Erik Larson’s historical non-fiction book ‘Devil in the White City’ which has long been in the dungeon of adaptation, is set to see the light of day. In an even better development, ‘John Wick’ superstar Keanu Reeves will star in the screen adaptation, which will be a limited series, reports Deadline’.

Advertisement

The actor will also serve as an executive producer.

Advertisement

‘Devil in the White City’ tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow. The series will mark Keanu Reeves first major US TV role.

According to ‘Deadline,’ streaming platform Hulu announced the limited series order for the drama. The eight-episode series featuring Keanu Reeves is targeted for a 2024 launch, with production not expected to commence until next year.

‘Deadline’ further states executive producers are Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson (Appian Way), Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, Lila Byock, Todd Field, Mark Lafferty. Shaw is writing and will serve as a showrunner. Field will direct.

The Keanu Reeves starrer project has been in various stages of development since Leonardo DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and previously set it up as a feature at Paramount with Scorsese to direct.

In 2019, Hulu announced that it was developing the project as a big-budget series with DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese executive producing.

Must Read: Shang-Chi Holiday Special ‘Scrapped’ By Disney, Simu Liu Says “Rest In Peace” While Announcing The Same

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram