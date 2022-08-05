It’s been a sad week for superhero lovers as Warner Bros. cancelled DC’s Supergirl and Batgirl. Now seems like Disney is also following the same footsteps as Warner, and Disney have now decided to shelve Marvel’s Shang-Chi Holiday Special. The film’s lead star, Simu Liu on his social media account shared the bad news. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

After seeing the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, director Destin Daniel Cretton signed a deal with the studio for the sequel film and a spin-off series. Now looking at the social post by Liu, many will be left disappointed with Disney.

Advertisement

Simu Liu took to his Twitter and wrote, “I’m sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control concerns. I had already filmed the entire thing. I even designed an all-gingerbread Ta Lo. RIP Shang Chi and the Legend of the TEEEN GOLDEN RIIIIINGS.”

I'm sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control concerns. I had already filmed the entire thing. I even designed an all-gingerbread Ta Lo. RIP Shang Chi and the Legend of the TEEEN GOLDEN RIIIIINGS — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 5, 2022

The cancelling of the Shang-Chi Holiday Special featuring Simu Liu has left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans disappointed. As of now, Disney and Marvel are yet to make an official comment on the same. Although many are saddened by the unfortunate news, but there are people who are offended and calling out the actor for being too insensitive over Warner Bros. move to scrap the much-awaited DC’s Supergirl and Batgirl.

Other than this project, the studio is also making The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The show is currently under production and it is being directed by James Gunn for the streaming service Disney+. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff will be reprising their roles from the film series.

Meanwhile, the details about the Shang-Chi Holiday Special were under wraps and other than Simu Liu no information was shared regarding the other cast members. As per the rumour, the spin-off show was supposed to dive into the film’s post-credits scene with Xialing played by Meng’er Zhang leading the Ten Rings.

Must Read: DC’s Batgirl Scrapped After ‘Supergirl’ Cancelled Amid Warner Bros’ Cost-Savings Push?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram