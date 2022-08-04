Another DC superhero movie appears to be cancelled amid Warner Bros.’ cost-savings push. After ‘Batgirl’ was scrapped, a ‘Supergirl’ movie is said to be likely not moving forward as well.
In an article by Rolling Stone explaining Warner Bros.’ decision to scrap ‘Batgirl’, the site reported: “Now, the prospect of other DC films being squashed looms.”
According to the news outlet, “Insiders say ‘Supergirl’, which is in development, is not likely to move forward,” reports aceshowbiz.com.
It’s unclear if the studio wants to back out of its commitment with the ‘Supergirl’ movie as part of its change, but the report mentioned that “Warner Bros. also finds itself in another difficult position with the upcoming movie ‘The Flash’ ” amid star Ezra Miller’s erratic behaviour.
‘The Flash’ is supposed to kick-off an all-new DC Universe, introducing Sasha Calle as Supergirl, the cousin of Superman. From there, the female superhero is expected to spin off of the Miller-led tentpole.
Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix is returning to the theatres with the sequel of his 2019 release ‘Joker’, titled ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ in 2024.
The film will debut in theatres on October 4, 2024, a little over five years after the first part directed by Todd Philips film hit the screens back in 2019, reports ‘Variety’.
The sequel will be a musical (the original was squarely a dark and gritty drama), with none other than Lady Gaga expected to play the Clown Prince of Crime’s co-conspirator Harley Quinn.
According to ‘Variety, ‘Joker’ was supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated tentpole generated more than $1 billion globally and earned Phoenix an Oscar, a sequel was preordained.
