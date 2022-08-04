Another DC superhero movie appears to be cancelled amid Warner Bros.’ cost-savings push. After ‘Batgirl’ was scrapped, a ‘Supergirl’ movie is said to be likely not moving forward as well.

In an article by Rolling Stone explaining Warner Bros.’ decision to scrap ‘Batgirl’, the site reported: “Now, the prospect of other DC films being squashed looms.”

According to the news outlet, “Insiders say ‘Supergirl’, which is in development, is not likely to move forward,” reports aceshowbiz.com.