Johnny Depp has lost the franchise that made his career, Pirates Of The Caribbean. All thanks to Amber Heard and her domestic violence allegations that changed his life forever. While the actor is struggling to bring his life back to normal, there remain very less chances that he will return to the Disney original. But latest reports unveil changes that the Jack Sparrow star made to avoid fighting a female villain. Read more details below.

Currently, unsealed documents are going viral on social media that witness some shocking details about Johnny Depp. It was his fans who paid a whopping $3,000 to dig out dirt on Amber Heard but little did they know it would backfire so bad. From erectile dysfunction to drugging his ex Ellen Berkin, a lot is circulating on the internet.

According to a report by Marca, details revealed by Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 scriptwriter, Terry Rossio suggests that Johnny Depp opposed the idea of a female villain in the film. Owing to the same, he demanded a script change as he didn’t want to fight a woman. As a result of it all, Terry was fired and Jeff Nathanson came on board to pen Salazar’s Revenge with Javier Bardem as the villain.

In addition, no women were seen as a part of the script as Johnny Depp wanted the same. It is all quite sad because Jack Sparrow fighting a bad*ss woman in Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 would have been quite a spectacular show to witness.

Meanwhile, Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is being created as a spin-off with Margot Robbie as the leading lady. While fans are demanding the return of Johnny Depp, the actor has made his decision and declared that he will never return as Jack Sparrow. Disney, on the other hand, has shown no interest either to cast him again.

