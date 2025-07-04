We’ve finally gotten the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana. Nitesh Tiwari has outdone himself, and hopefully, the Indian box office will be witnessing its biggest blockbuster of all time! Despite an epic teaser, the release strategy was a big misfire for Namit Malhotra and the team. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Where to watch the Ramayana teaser?

The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer have created a new YouTube channel, World Of Ramayana. The teaser was the first promo material to be shared on the channel, which has gained 109K subscribers in only 24 hours. But that’s where the issue begins!

If one manually searches for the Ramayana official teaser on YouTube, the World Of Ramayana channel does not appear even in the top 20 searches. It is simple math – a new channel will take time to rank in the SEO searches. The authority is low, and there’s no watch time or viewer retention data. Considering all the factors, there was no way it would rank even in the top 5 searches, even with the right keywords.

Ramayana teaser views in the first 24 hours on YouTube

In the first 24 hours on YouTube, the Ramayana teaser has garnered only 7 million views on the official channel. After a few hours, it was also shared on Sony Music India (seemingly an afterthought), which accumulated 6.1 million views. The cumulative total stands at 13.10 million. In order to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers in first 24 hours, the epic saga needed at least 19.10 million to beat Sanju at the #10 spot. But clearly, that is far from reach.

The sad part is that the teaser had the potential. The material was bang on! Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s looks were worth every second of the wait. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer killed it with the background score. Need we even mention about the amazing VFX? Nitesh Tiwari left no stones unturned to give the viewers what they expected, leaving them 10-fold excited for the trailer.

All in all, Ramayana teaser would have been the most-viewed teaser in the history of Bollywood or probably Indian cinema. It was just the release strategy that misfired, brutally.

Hopefully, by the time the trailer comes out, Namit Malhotra and team will successfully develop the World Of Ramayana channel or opt for an alternative. The word-of mouth is strong but in today’s world, the number game equally matters!

More about Ramayana

The ensemble cast features Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil, among others. Part I will release on Diwali 2026, while Part II will come out on Diwali 2027.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Kaalidhar Laapata Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan’s Soul Is So Laapata That He Isn’t Searching A Single Emotion In This Gumshuda Story!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News