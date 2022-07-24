We are closest to the return to our normal world after two years of lockdown and pandemic, and it’s that time of the year when Marvel President Kevin Feige takes the stage at the Comic-Con and reveals the plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As scheduled the Boss of the studio took over the stage and has announced the plan for phase 5 with a confirmed line up. While Phase 4 ends with the emotionally charged Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, 5 begins with Ant-Man 3 in 2023.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is divided into phases. While the introductions and the Infinity Saga ran for 3 phases getting a conclusion in Avengers: Endgame, Kevin Feige now calls the Phase 4, 5 & 6 the Multiverse Saga. The head has announced the illustrious line up for the next Phase that begins in February 2023 with the release of Paul Rudd starrer.

Advertisement

There are many exciting surprises packed in the announcement that Kevin Feige made for phase 5 and it also includes the confirmation of Daredevil’s inclusion in MCU, the new name of his show and the new title of Captain America 4.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 Lineup with confirmed release dates is as follows (As announced by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022):

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion on Disney+ in Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023

Marvel’s Echo on Disney+ in Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 on Disney+ in Summer 2023

The Marvels on July 28, 2023

Ironheart on Disney+ in the Fall of 2023

Blade on November 3, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+ in Winter 2023/24

Daredevil Born Again in Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024

While Agatha has a new title, we have got a confirmation on Blade and Loki 2. Which ones of the above are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Russo Brothers Are Collaborating With Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Indian Avengers On The Cards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram