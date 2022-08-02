Leonardo DiCaprio once had a similar situation to Titanic in real life after he saved a man who fell overboard. The actor played the role of Jack Dawson in one of the best love stories of our time. Directed by James Cameron, the film was a box office hit and garnered acclaim for DiCaprio.

We all remember the iconic ending where Leo’s character saves Kate Winslet’s Rose, but he himself drowned. Some may call it the next best tragedy after Romeo and Juliet, but others started a debate on whether there was more room on the plank on which Rose floated. This discussion became as viral as the movie.

Coming back to the point, Leonardo DiCaprio once saved a man for real when he fell overboard. Back in 2020, it was reported by The Sun that Leo, his girlfriend Camila Marrone, and a group of their pals were vacationing on a boat in the Caribbean. It was at that time when the Titanic actor heard an emergency call to search for a man who had drunkenly fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht.

“The captain of his ship sent out a panicked emergency message, and Leonardo and his team agreed to look for the poor guy,” it was reported. Leonardo DiCaprio got to be a hero for a second time after he and his friends decided to join the search party, which helped in saving the man’s life. It was said that the man was treading the waters for 11 hours.

Good thing that the Titanic actor and his friends were there. While talking about Leo, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is making the headlines now as he has decided to collab again with Martin Scorsese. The two just wrapped Killers of the Flower Moon and will be reuniting for The Wager.

Meanwhile, the Titanic actor’s upcoming western drama has been pushed for 2023 released at the Cannes Film Festival. Are you excited to watch Leonardo DiCaprio on the silver screen again?

