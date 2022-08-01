Billie Eilish is one of the most popular artists in the world and became super successful at such a young age. She’s the youngest artist ever to compose music for a James Bond film and that in itself is a huge inspiration for many young artists out there. The Bad Guy singer took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself wearing a plunging neckline top and netizens are now going gaga over those dreamy eyes of hers. Scroll below to take a look at her pics.

Billie has over 104 million followers on Instagram and her fandom is huge on social media. The singer is quite active there and often gives her fans a sneak peak of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site. And we won’t lie, we really love her aesthetic Instagram feed with colourful backgrounds and dog pictures. What more could one ask for? Right!

Earlier today, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself wearing an olive-green-coloured plunging neckline top that she styled off with a light-coloured chequered shirt.

The singer accessorised with her oxidised layered jewellery and statement rings while posing for a selfie. Billie Eilish donned a messy high bun with fringes falling over her forehead and we can’t get our eyes off her.

Take a look at her Instagram pictures below:

Reacting to her pictures, a user on Instagram commented, “i could stare at you all day.” Another user commented, “JAW ON FLOOR” A third user commented, “HER FRECKLESSSSSS IM GONNA CRYYY” A fourth user commented, “SHAKING SCREAMING CRYING HYPERVENTILATING THROWING UP.”

She indeed looks so gorgeous here!

What are your thoughts on Billie Eilish’s pretty picture on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

