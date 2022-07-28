SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, which was released earlier this year, received appreciation from all quarters. Several Hollywood celebrities hailed the filmmaker and the stars Ram Charan as well as Jr NTR. Now Cheo Hodari Coker – creator of Marvel’s Luke Cage, feels Chiranjeev’s son could become the next James Bond.

Ever since British star Daniel Craig stepped down from the role of 007, several actors’ name has been suggested. Actors like Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Rege-Jean Page are some of the names that are being floated to take over the iconic spy role.

Cheo Hodari Coker took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a number of names as his choices for the next James Bond. He suggested Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan. Soon his tweets garnered thousands of reactions within just a few hours. Many of them hailed the Telugu superstar as ‘King of Tollywood’.

Cheo then posted another tweet explaining his reasons behind choosing the names. He tweeted, “Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in Gangs Of London, Matthew G in The Offer, Damson in Snowfall, and Ram in RRR. They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK. https://t.co/8ZGV4UFd9P — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022

This comes after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson also praised RRR. Several actors and writers from the MCU, as well as comic book writers from both Marvel and DC Comics, have showered love on the film. Gremlins director Joe Dante called the film a ‘brutal portrait of the horrors of British colonisation.’

