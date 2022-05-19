SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) is still playing in selected theatres despite half a dozen Hindi releases coming after it. Released on 25th March, the magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be completing its 2 months in theatres soon. It’s still adding some numbers to its already grand box office total. Scroll below to know more details.

Advertisement

Rajamouli yet again struck gold post Baahubali‘s unprecedented success. It’s the deadly combination of maverick filmmaking and entertaining value which has made people fall in love with the director’s films. RRR, spanning more than 3 hours in length, is still finding a repeat audience for itself and it says a lot about the film.

Advertisement

As per the latest update, RRR (Hindi) stands at a gigantic total of 277 crores and is still running with good occupancy at selected theatres. Remember, it sustained the storm of KGF Chapter 2 and Bollywood releases like Jersey and Heropanti 2. The run is expected to continue till Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj arrives on 3rd June and the film will wrap up its lifetime at around 280 crores.

Speaking of the worldwide collection chart of Hindi movies, RRR (Hindi) has surpassed the collections of The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores), URI – The Surgical Strike (335.09 crores) and Bang Bang (340 crores) with a total of 342.12 crores. The collection includes 308.95 crores gross from India and 15.26 crores from overseas. It’s currently the 25th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Visit ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com to check out the entire list.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Vikram Trailer At The Box Office Day 1 (Hindi) VS Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil’s Grand-Scale Collab Could Emerge Victorious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube