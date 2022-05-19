Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Result Of Koimoi ‘How’s The Hype?’ Out! 'Ghostbuster' Kartik Aaryan To 'Burst' Open The Closed Doors At Box Office For Bollywood

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is just a couple of more days away from hitting theatres. Starring Kartik Aaryan in a lead, the film brings back the horror brings back the horror-comedy genre after a long time. The buzz has been decent so far with promos and songs catching up well with the audience. Let’s see how it has fared here in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’

Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin song

Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which is shot at a picturesque location. The pleasing vocals of Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar take the composition by Pritam to another level. 71% of voters liked it!

Title Track

It’s a recreated version of the original one from the prequel (Hare Ram Hare Ram). It’s so glad that original rocking singer Neeraj Shridhar has been roped in for this one, and this time too, he soars with his unique cheerful voice. It perfectly suits Kartik, who looks super cool and slays it with amazing moves choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. It’s very well recreated by Tanishk Bagchi as the song has some new peppy elements and still maintains the good old vibes. Our 68% liked the song.

Trailer

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s trailer looks impressive as there are no attempts of using every single thing from a successful prequel. Set in a horror-comedy zone, the trailer introduces Kartik as a more of a ‘dhongi baba’ type who loves flaunting himself as a ghostbuster. Things change when Monjolika enters the picture when the locked door of a mansion is opened. 80% of our voters loved it.

Teaser

It has a spooky feel to it with Ami Je Tomar kicking in while we are being introduced to a scary-looking mansion. As the locked door opens, a spirit appears, which scares the hell out of us and the title of the film is unleashed. Towards the end, a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan is shown as he looks cool in a black kurta, pyjama and sunglasses. Rajpal Yadav is also seen as a quirky baba from the prequel. It received positive votes from 78% of voters.

Posters

Posters were out way back in 2019. The posters which were released, featured Kartik Aaryan as a ghostbuster dressed up as a sadhu with a trendy twist. Although he dons the traditional attire, he looks cool with his shades and on-point swag. 62% liked the first look posters.

On the whole, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has received a thumbs up from 65% of our audience, which is good. With the right amount of hype coming its way, the film is looking to take a good start at the box office as Kartik’s face value would attract a young crowd. So, despite a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, BB 2 is set to be a money-spinner right from the word go!

