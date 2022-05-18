Kangana Ranaut has come a long way from running away from home to pursue her dreams to become one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. For those who don’t know, the Manikarnika actress left her home in Himachal Pradesh at 16 to follow her dreams. Since then she had to struggle with her finances until she made her impactful debut in 2006 with Gangster.

Now, in a recent conversation, the Dhaakad actress recalled her struggling days, especially those before she became an actor. While talking about it, she also spoke about living in Delhi then and the way the boys there treated her to how much of a cultural shock it was to move to Mumbai. Read on.

During a recent chat with YouTube Channel Curly Tales, Kangana Ranaut complimented Delhi boys for always taking care of their female friends. Recalling her time in the capital during her struggling days, the Queen actress said, “Delhi was a very different experience. I don’t know how it is now, but back then we were 5-6 girls, and all of us had male friends. Unko hamne apna driver banaya hota tha (We had made them our drivers). They used to take us out, they used to pay bills for us.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “This is a compliment for you Delhi boys. They would completely pay your bills, anyway we ate very little. They used to take us to very fancy places. When I was making money, then I would also pay sometimes, so there was no stress about paying.”

The Dhaakad actress then went on to add that her move from Delhi to Mumbai was a bit of a culture shock for her, especially after the way Delhi boys treated her. The National Awards winner said, “But when I came to Mumbai, even if you go on a date, you have to Dutch (paying for what you ordered). So this was very new to me, it was a bit of a culture shock. Even in Chandigarh I never paid on a date. But in Mumbai everybody is so practical that even if you are on a date you have to pay equal. If you had water then you pay for it. I think it’s fine. I don’t think it’s not cool, it’s cool.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen as a super-spy named Agent Agni in Dhaakad. The spy action-thriller, also starring stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and Saswata Chatterjee, is centred on an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years and Agni’s role in trying to take it down. The Razneesh Ghai directorial is scheduled for release on May 20.

