Representing India on a bigger stage in the sport of Equestrian, Chirag Khandal becomes the youngest to ever qualify for Asian Games 2022. Equestrian is a sport which is connected to horses and young Chirag makes the country proud with his achievement.

He is currently at the no 1 position on the Indian team for Eventing which is a part of the equestrian sport that involves competitors taking part in different contests which also includes show jumping along with it.

Unlike any other sport, Equestrian is not much highlighted in mainstream media. But, the Extraction Actor Randeep Hooda takes this as an opportunity to applaud the young lad for his accomplishment.

Randeep Hooda posted a heartwarming post on Instagram with a picture of Chirag Khandal by penning down, “ So happy to see youngsters taking up Equestrian sports. #ChiragKhandal qualified for the Asian Games 2022. Training in France, he is currently at the No. 1 position in the Indian team for #Eventing, the youngest person to ever qualify for Asian Games in this discipline.

He concludes by writing, ‘It’s a proud moment for all of us.’

This post worked as a catalyst and young Chirag Khandal was overjoyed. It gave him a huge pat on his back where he is being recognized by one of the finest actors of the industry. He reposted the post and wrote, ‘I can’t express my feelings. My heart is filled with gratitude. Thank you so much sir for these encouraging words and your support towards this beloved sport of Equestrian. I will continue to work hard and try my best to make India proud in upcoming years 🇮🇳🏇’

It is indeed a proud moment for all our Indians to see India going on such a big stage. Let me tell you that Randeep Hooda along with his love for acting, has been vocal in many social and wildlife issues. He is also an equestrian where he has identified a young talent as Chirag Khandal who needed to be appreciated for his achievement.

Not only that, according to our sources, Randeep Hooda had called upon the ministries, sport authorities, and sport minister of India and he tagged them on Instagram on the post too where he urges them to have more attention for the sport.

Well, apart from this Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen in a lot of his upcoming projects with CAT, Inspector Avinash, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, an untitled project where he went to London to shoot and Swatantra Veer Savarkar where he will be portaying V.D. Savarkar in the biopic where a buzz has already been created.

