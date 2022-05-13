When it comes to fashion our Bollywood actresses are very experimental and daring. They’ve taken the fashion game to a whole new level and people now globally appreciate their outfit choices because of their red carpet appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nailed ‘purple lips’ at the Cannes but received flak for doing so. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

In a media interaction later, Aishwarya opened up on donning purple lips and gave an insightful answer to the same. It was the international film festival where her film ‘Sarbjit’ was screened where she spoke about her fashion choice and gave a savage reply to trolls who trolled her for her extraordinary purple pout.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told the reporters, “I work with L’oreal it’s their prerogative and I am cool about it. It is my professional commitment to deliver what they expect from me as their basic ambassador. I get to work with great professionals and they have been magically creative with me.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn’t very experimental when it comes to her fashion choices here in the industry. Addressing the same, she said, “The media says there you do this (different look) and here you are basic. It (L’Oreal) is a blatantly hair and make up product company and that is what it is projecting. It works in tandem with fashion. Here it is not fashion always. When you are here for film events, social causes so you work it out that day.”

The Devdas actress also revealed that she doesn’t really follow the fashion trends blindly as she’s been in the showbiz for a long time to understand the process and said, “With ‘Sarbjit’ promotions I have sometimes dressed with the occasion and sometimes opposite… It is not a frivolous thing on my part. I have made choices of hair and make up. I have been here long enough to get stardust in my eyes.”

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donning purple lips at the Cannes? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Mahesh Babu’s “Bollywood Cannot Afford Me” Remark: “Choti Choti Baato Pe Controversy Kyu Honi Chahiye?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube