Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is regarded as “the most beautiful woman in the world”, was the first runner up at the Femina Miss India pageant in 1994 losing the crown to Sushmita Sen. However, the actress later won the Miss World title the same year.

The Ponniyin Selvan: I actress once revealed her thoughts on losing the crown to Sushmita and later winning the Miss World crown. She revealed the uncanny similarities that she saw between the two events and she felt the immense pressure put on her.

During an old interview with BBC, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed she did not see any positive sign when she participated in Miss World contest. She said, “Uh oh, the signs are the same as Miss India, they were exactly the same. There was this whole level of expectations from me. Strangely and wonderfully, the same thing happened at Miss World. Even though you go as an absolutely non-entity. No one judges you there. You are representing your country. Within that month, I had become very very popular and there was a lot of Indian-international press. Among the select few contestants, I was billed as a very strong contestant and the possible winner. I thought this can’t be happening again to me. I don’t quite like the feel of it.”

When Aishwarya lost to Sushmita, the media began pitting the two against each other. Nevertheless, the actress did find some smaller signs too. “Just before I left for Miss India, the zipper on my final gown had broken. These are little things, not that I am superstitious. So my zip had split and my gown was dropped there by the designer to Goa. The same thing happened during Miss World, on the evening that I was flying out. It was the final trial, the zip split and it all had to be repaired. It came in later that it rained here, it rained there. I was like this is ridiculous,” she said.

