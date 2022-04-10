Anil Kapoor is known for charming everyone with his wit and humour in every interview. The actor who made his Bollywood debut in the 70s is ageing like a fine wine. Apart from his impressive acting chops, the actor has been associated with the word Jhakaas and in one of the interviews in the past, the actor claimed he’s tired of the tag. He even shared how much he wants to get rid of it.

Even though the actor is 65, the actor doesn’t seem like he has aged that much as he often shares pictures of his toned muscles. The actor debuted in the film industry with small roles, but the actor found stardom after giving some major hits like Karma, Mr India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Judaai and many more.

Back in 2011, Anil Kapoor appeared on Preity Zinta’s chat show ‘Up, Close and Personal with PZ,’ where he spoke about being tired of the ‘Jhakaas’ tag and says he wants to move on from the word. He even shared how he felt newcomer after making his Hollywood debut in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.

Anil Kapoor said, “You know Preity, I am tired of this tag. ‘Jhakaas’ was years ago and now I don’t want it anymore. I am international you see, and I want to get rid of this tag seriously. Though I am thankful (to it for) where I have reached today, having been in the industry for over three decades now,”

Talking about gaining recognition after Slumdog Millionaire and how it helped him bag the role in the American TV series ‘24’, the actor said, “It feels great. (What’s) Interesting to see that I have become a newcomer all over again. What I was in Bollywood 30 years back is what I am there right now.”

Anil Kapoor added, “It all began with Danny Boyle…even though I heard many actors turned down ‘Slumdog…’, so much so that some actors even refused to acknowledge Danny’s repeated calls or messages. I took up the role, and from then there has been no looking back. First it was ’24’ and now it’s ‘Mission Impossible’.”

