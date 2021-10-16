IPL 2021: Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta & Others Congratulate MS Dhoni's CSK Win Against KKR
Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta Congratulate Ms Dhoni After Chennai Super Kings Bags IPL 2021 Title Defeating Kolkata Knight Riders(Pic Credit: Instagram/bachchan, realpz)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. As CSK wins the title fourth time in IPL history, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and other celebs congratulate MS Dhoni. Scroll down to See.

Kolkata on Friday suffered a tremendous defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni led CSK after another fabulous start from their openers. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill went off to a terrific start outplaying the opposition bowlers in the first few overs. Both players even smashed their respective half-centuries.

The duo further added 91 runs for the opening wicket before Shardul Thakur dismissed Iyer, which opened the flood gates as in the same over, Thakur got rid of Nitish Rana. However, KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. The team then could only manage to reach 165/9 in their 20 overs, losing the contest by 27 runs in IPL 2021 final.

After CSK’s historical win, netizens took to Twitter and hailed Chennai Super Kings’ crushing win over KKR in the final. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Some other celebs have also reacted to CSK’s victory in the IPL.

It is worth pointing out that Faf du Plessis’s magnificent knock by opening led Chennai Super Kings to post a massive 192/3 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. The former South Africa cricketer managed to stay in the middle till the last ball of CSK innings to guide his side to reach a competitive total. Du Plessis scored a tremendous 86 runs off 59 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes in the IPL 2021 final match.

Apart from Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27), Robin Uthappa (31 off 15), and Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20) chipped in with valuable contributions.

