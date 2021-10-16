Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to win Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. As CSK wins the title fourth time in IPL history, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and other celebs congratulate MS Dhoni. Scroll down to See.

Advertisement

Kolkata on Friday suffered a tremendous defeat at the hands of MS Dhoni led CSK after another fabulous start from their openers. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill went off to a terrific start outplaying the opposition bowlers in the first few overs. Both players even smashed their respective half-centuries.

Advertisement

The duo further added 91 runs for the opening wicket before Shardul Thakur dismissed Iyer, which opened the flood gates as in the same over, Thakur got rid of Nitish Rana. However, KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. The team then could only manage to reach 165/9 in their 20 overs, losing the contest by 27 runs in IPL 2021 final.

After CSK’s historical win, netizens took to Twitter and hailed Chennai Super Kings’ crushing win over KKR in the final. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Congrats #CSK for winning the #IPL2021 trophy. What a turn around from last season. All credit goes to @msdhoni for his leadership. Must appreciate #KKR for playing amazing cricket & making it to the finals. Tonight is a great example of how experience & leadership matters. pic.twitter.com/AjtI6GQWmX — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 15, 2021

Some other celebs have also reacted to CSK’s victory in the IPL.

What is it about #MSD and #CSk? Hopefully he will be in a chatty mood at the presentation — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2021

Well done CSK a great win and what can you say about @msdhoni — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 15, 2021

A clinical performance by CSK across all departments ensuring a convincing victory to win the #VIVOIPL2021 for the 4th time! Congratulations to @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL for an amazing season! — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 15, 2021

Ek aur baar

Title number chaar! Unbelievable… congratulations @chennaiipl and thala dhoni! #IPLFinal — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 15, 2021

All the @ChennaiIPL fans, please say a silent thank you to the late #VBChandrasekar for putting up a great unit in 2008, which has developed progressively into an outstanding franchisee..#IPL2O21 #CSK — WV Raman (@wvraman) October 15, 2021

Final ka muqabla ho or Csk ka naam naa ho,naamumkin! Congratulations #csk #IPLFinal — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 15, 2021

Well done to CSK I mean, they pretty darn good 👍 Well done @faf1307 @ImranTahirSA @NgidiLungi Eric and Kingers — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 15, 2021

It is worth pointing out that Faf du Plessis’s magnificent knock by opening led Chennai Super Kings to post a massive 192/3 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. The former South Africa cricketer managed to stay in the middle till the last ball of CSK innings to guide his side to reach a competitive total. Du Plessis scored a tremendous 86 runs off 59 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes in the IPL 2021 final match.

Apart from Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27), Robin Uthappa (31 off 15), and Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20) chipped in with valuable contributions.

Must Read: Salman Khan Came In After Piyush Mishra Rejected ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ & He Regrets Saying No, Adds “Sooraj Barjatya Wanted To Launch Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube