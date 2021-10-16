Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines for many days as he was arrested by NCB officials on October 2nd with an accusation of having drugs on him during a cruise party. The officials imprisoned more than 18 people accused in the drug case during this rave party.

The Actor’s son along with his friends was kept in 14-day judicial custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar. After which a hearing for his bail plea was held on the 13th of October. The hearing ruled out Aryan to be held in jail it October 20th, until his next hearing.

Amidst all this Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have been receiving a huge amount of support from their fans and friends. Celebrities from Salman Khan to Karan Johar visited SRK at Mannat. Many celebrities have taken it to their social media accounts to show their support for the actor and his family during the tough times.

Aryan Khan has also been receiving a lot of support from his fans as well on the social media platform. While there are many who are supporting Shah Rukh Khan on social media saying that he is innocent, there are many who are against the actor’s son too. Many netizens on Twitter have been saying that Aryan is guilt and deserves to be punished like any other criminal. Trolls are now trending the hashtag ‘SRKkaBetaCharsi’ and spreading hate comments for the actor’s son.

Check out the tweets here:

If 50 + yrs old father @iamsrk thinks that he is still young like in 35's then his 23 yr son should be a kid too…

next time he may declare him as baby 😜… democracy hai bhai…#SRKkaBetaCharsi pic.twitter.com/kdUcmJzfnR — Parashram Parashar 🇮🇳 (@parashrambjp) October 16, 2021

These so called son of superstars are hazardous for our society !!!#SRKkaBetaCharsi pic.twitter.com/5gAU8wygwy — PURNESH SUTHAR 🇮🇳🚩 (@purnesh_suthar) October 16, 2021

It is also been noted that Aryan’s mother Gauri Khan has been worried sick for him ever since his arrest and has kept a ‘Mannat’ (a vow) and has quit sugar ever since Navratri started till her son is released from judicial custody. It was also mentioned that on October 11, 2021, the Pathan actor sent a money order of Rs 4,500 to the Arthur jail officers for Aryan’s canteen expenses.

