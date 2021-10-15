Bollywood’s action king Akshay Kumar will now once again work with director Aanand L Rai! The ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor has worked with the director for movies like Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. Read on ahead!

The Bollywood actor’s upcoming movie is all done and dusted and now is awaiting its release.

Now, it is said that Akshay Kumar has signed yet another film with director Aanand L Rai which is titled ‘Gorkha’. The movie revolves around the legendary department of the Gorkha battalion of the Indian army.

Bollywood’s heartthrob Akshay Kumar will now portray the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. Well, this time director Aanand L Rai will be producing the movie unlike the Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan.

Now, let’s talk about Akshay’s upcoming movie Gorkha, the movie will be guided by national award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. Talking about its plot, as said earlier it will be based on Major Cardoza’s life who had fought in 1962, 1965, and particularly in 1971’s India-Pakistan war.

Speaking of the 1971 war, when Major Cardozo was attending a course at the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington, at that time his troops were deployed for the battle.

When the second of command died in the battle that’s when Cardozo was ordered to replace. Major Cardozo was famously known as Cartoos Sahib. Unfortunately, Cardozo walked on a landmine during the battle and had to amputate his leg using a khukri (machete) due to the unavailability of a proper doctor.

Khiladi Akshay is popularly known to portray nationalistic characters amazingly on screen. He has worked in some awesome patriotic movies such as Rustom, Baby, Airlift, Bell Bottom, Kesari, and many more.

When heard about the movie, Major General Cardozo, AVSM SM said, “I am honoured to share this story on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It is a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces of India. I am looking forward to working with Aanand and Akshay as they bring it live. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army.”

Would you like to see Akshay Kumar as Major Cardozo? let us know in the comments below!

