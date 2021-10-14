The weekend is just a day away but we can already feel the vibes. Every weekend we wait for our favourite ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and this one too seems a real fun as Taapsee Pannu will be among one of the celebrity guests.

Advertisement

In a recently released promo, Taapsee and Kapil are seen having fun, pulling legs of each other. While the two are having fun, Kapil brings the topic of Akshay Kumar in the talk. What follows the conversation is really hilarious banter and we’re sure Akshay would laugh his guts out on it.

Advertisement

As per a recently released promo by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Taapsee Pannu saying she is famous for backstabbing Akshay Kumar and removing him from his own films. He cites the examples of Baby and Mission Mangal. Kapil says Taapsee did Baby with Akshay and in its spin-off, Naam Shabana, she removed Akshay from the film.

Kapil says, “Akshay saab ne Baby ki, inhone (Taapsee) ne Shabana naam ka character kiya. Uske baad Naam Shabana naam se puri film kardi, Akshay Kumar ko nikal diya. Uske baad inhone Mission Mangal ki Akshay saab ke sath. Usme woh rocket bana rahi thi. Ab Rashmi Rocket mein inhone fir Akshay saab ko bahar nikal diya.”

Interrupting Kapil, Taapsee says she won’t do the same with him in the show. Kapil then pokes fun at Archana Puran Singh saying, “Main unki (Archana) ki baat kar raha hoon (I am talking about Archana).”

Here’s the video:

We’re damn excited for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show! What about you?

Meanwhile, Taapsee will be promoting her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket on the show this weekend.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed On Aryan Khan Suffering For Being Shah Rukh Khan’s Son: “Why Aren’t We As Quick In Shaming Rapists?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube