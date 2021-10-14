Aryan Khan has been under arrest since 2nd October. It all happened as the son of Shah Rukh Khan was caught in a raid at a Mumbai cruise. He is accused of consumption of drugs along with 2 others, who also were held with illegal substances. Many celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan amongst others have come out in support of the star kid. The latest addition is Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Previously, Hrithik Roshan had left an open letter for Aryan. On the other hand, Sussane Khan called the entire incident ‘unfair.’ Shatrughan Sinha, Prahlad Kakkar, Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani, Taapsee Pannu broke silence on the whole matter too. Now, Tanishaa has ended up calling out the media trial.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Tanishaa Mukerji said, “I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really?”

Tanishaa Mukerji continued, “Obviously they don’t have any compassion. This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?”

Just not that, Tanishaa also took to her Instagram story and asked for Aryan Khan to be freed as soon as possible.

“Free him already,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the bail hearing was pushed yesterday in the Aryan Khan case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was being represented by Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai. The hearing starts today around 11 AM.

