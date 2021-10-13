Late American singer, songwriter and dancer Michael Jackson is dubbed as the “King of Pop”. He is often regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. He enjoys a massive fan following and many are from Bollywood as well. Hrithik Roshan is one among them.

Advertisement

For many, including megastars, celebrities, and other famous personalities, it was a dream come true to meet MJ. Several stars did meet him. The Indian Dance sensation and celebrated actor too had the opportunity to meet the undisputed King of Pop.

Advertisement

Back in 2010, Hrithik Roshan was filming for his film Kites in Los Angeles. Michael Jackson too scheduled for a shoot at the same venue where he bumped into the Bollywood actor. Much to Hrithik and Barbara Mori’s surprise, MJ came into a make-up room on the set and introduced himself “My name is Michael,” as per Bombay Times report.

The report further revealed how Hrithik Roshan recalled his fan moment with the King of Pop. He revealed that he has been a fan of MJ since childhood. He was quoted as saying, “So dad (Kites producer, Rakesh Roshan) requested the mansion owner that we’d like to come over and meet Jackson. Instead, he turned up in the room to meet us. That meeting is etched in my memory.”

Michael Jackson’s career spanned for nearly three decades. His contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life made him a global figure in pop culture. He has influenced artists across a variety of musical styles.

The legendary singer and dancer died from a cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009. At that time, he was scheduled to kickstart his This Is It show in London. However, the show was cancelled later. With estimated sales of over 350 million records worldwide, MJ was also one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Thus becoming the King of Pop!

Must Read: Rishi Kapoor’s Wife Neetu Kapoor Once Revealed Getting A Box Full Of Stones As A Wedding Gift & How The Event Was Gatecrashed By Many

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube