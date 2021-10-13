Aryan Khan has been the talk of the town or let’s say Bollywood since the first week of October. King Khan’s son has been in the limelight due to his recent arrest by the NCB on the cruise raid case. Now, reports state that the star kid is having some real tough time in jail.

Advertisement

The 23-year old was been detained by the NCB officials on October 2 and has still not been granted bail by the court.

Advertisement

Aryan Khan has been detained at the Arthur Road jail. Now, some truly shocking facts about Aryan’s condition have emerged from the jail.

According to Bollywood Life reports, Aryan Khan is having a really tough time in jail. The superstar’s beloved son has been in the prison since October 8 and has been held in the quarantine cell as per new norms.

The reports state that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son hasn’t been consuming sufficient food or drinking enough water in order to avoid using the jail toilet. The police authorities and the jail staff have been worried about him and asking him to use the toilet and intake proper food and water, but there has been no proper response from his side. This has led to worries about his health.

The reports also state that Aryan has not taken a bath for the past four days and the jail faculty is troubled about his hygiene as well. It is said that he received some pair of bedsheets along with some clothes to wear from home, he had also purchased some bottle of water from the jail canteen when he arrived there. Now the current status is that he has consumed most of the water and now there are only three bottles left with him.

It’s also said that Aryan is not speaking to anyone and only reacts when someone asks him something.

Shah Rukh Khan is quite worried about his son’s health and has been in constant touch with the jail authorities to acquire timely updates on him.

Aryan’s bail plea has been scheduled today and we’ll soon get to know if he gets bail or not.

Amidst all this tough moment Aryan Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan has been getting a lot of support from fans and Bollywood.

Must Read: Aryan Khan Arrest: Prahlad Kakkar Says “They’ll Not Pick On Kangana Ranaut, They’ll Pick On Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube