Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in an alleged drug case riad by NCB is grabbing all the attention for the past few days. Many celebrities claim that the central agencies are targeting Aryan to get back at the superstar. Now ad film guru Prahlad Kakkar speaks about the row.

Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Suzzane Khan, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani and TV actor Karan Patel has come forward in support of Aryan and has shared a powerful message on his Instagram handle. The ad film guru has worked with several Bollywood celebrities, including SRK, on several advertisements and commercials.

During a conversation with ETimes, Prahlad Kakkar spoke about the ongoing Aryan Khan case, where he was arrested by the NCB for the alleged involvement in drugs. He said, “Aryan is a 23-year-old adult. He’s not some underage boy. If you have a problem with Aryan then you have a problem with him. If you have a problem with your father, then you should have a problem with everybody’s father. Why are people only talking about Aryan’s father? There have been dozens of arrests in the case, but why is only Aryan’s father in the news?”

On being asked why he feels Aryan is being targeted, the ad filmmaker said, “He is being targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, why else? There is no proof that he was carrying anything with him. They are looking at his phone, at one-year-old old messages, when he was in England and trying to tell people that he is involved in an international drug cartel. What rubbish!”

When Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drug raid, Bollywood took its time to come out in support of SRK and Aryan. Many fans feel that even though some celebs have spoked, but the number should have been a lot more. Talking about this, Prahlad Kakkar said, “The film industry never speaks out. Why should they change? They are very selfish people. They only protect themselves; they don’t know if it is a central government agenda to go after Shah Rukh, because of his association with the Congress. Everyone wants to follow the government today, even the press. Even sections of media don’t write anything against the government.”

The ad filmmaker also recalled a time when Shah Rukh Khan was targetted by Shiv Sena during the release of My Name is Khan. He said, “Now the Shiv Sena belongs to the Congress and Sharad Pawar and they will look the other way. In politics, everybody flip flops all the time. But why is everyone so scared about talking? Why doesn’t anyone have a spine?”

Furthermore, Prahlad Kakkar then said, “Bollywood will stand up and start speaking when its people get picked off one by one. Those in power know that if they pick people one by one, then nobody is going to come together. They are not taking Bollywood on all at once. They will pick depending on who is for or against them. It’s as simple as that. They will not pick on Kangana, they will pick on Shah Rukh and Hrithik.”

