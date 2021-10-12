Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the world and for a reason. His humbleness and stature are unmatched. Back in 2014, SRK did a little chat session with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and post that, the CEO became really popular and he gives the credit of his popularity to none other than the superstar.

Advertisement

There are a lot of international celebrities who are a fan of Hindi movies and Bollywood actor – actresses and when it comes to SRK, his charisma is nothing compared to anyone in the whole wide world.

Advertisement

In 2017, Sundar Pichai appeared at Shah Rukh Khan’s TV show Ted Talks India Nayi Soch and spoke about how the Hindi film industry is massively popular across the world. In an episode titled Tomorrow’s World, Pichai appeared through a video conference and spoke fondly of SRK.