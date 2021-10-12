Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors in the world and for a reason. His humbleness and stature are unmatched. Back in 2014, SRK did a little chat session with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and post that, the CEO became really popular and he gives the credit of his popularity to none other than the superstar.
There are a lot of international celebrities who are a fan of Hindi movies and Bollywood actor – actresses and when it comes to SRK, his charisma is nothing compared to anyone in the whole wide world.
In 2017, Sundar Pichai appeared at Shah Rukh Khan’s TV show Ted Talks India Nayi Soch and spoke about how the Hindi film industry is massively popular across the world. In an episode titled Tomorrow’s World, Pichai appeared through a video conference and spoke fondly of SRK.
Sundar Pichai said, “Bollywood is globally famous. Everyone knows Shah Rukh, but people started to know me after my interview with him in 2014 for his film ‘Happy New Year’. I must say his job is really cool, but he’s cooler.”
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s family is currently going through a difficult time after his elder son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a cruise drug raid case. He got arrested on October 3rd, 2021 in a cruise drug raid case. NCB raided a ship named Cordelia and arrested 7 others along with Aryan and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.
There hasn’t been any official announcement made by either SRK or his wife Gauri Khan on Ayan’s arrest yet.
