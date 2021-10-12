Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 yesterday. Even at this age, the actor is jam-packed with some exciting projects and seems like he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. However, legendary Bollywood writer Salim Khan thinks otherwise. Below is all you need to know.

Salim Khan along with Javed Akhtar has written several blockbusters for Amitabh. One can’t deny the fact that the writing duo is one of the main reasons why Big B is a living legend today. Now, on the occasion of Big B’s 79th birthday, Khan has given friendly advice to the Badla actor and it’s about taking out time for himself.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan said, “Amitabh Bachchan should retire now. He has achieved all that he had to in this life. One should keep a few years of life for oneself as well. Amitabh has played a brilliant inning professionally. He has done good work so he must free himself from the race. He must take a graceful retirement.”

Khan wants Amitabh to live by his wish now without any burden of professional life and commitments. He even added that even though Bollywood is technically superior now, the quality of scripts has hit a low. Also, there are no good stories for an actor of Big B’s stature.

“Amitabh Bachchan was the hero who could play an angry young man, he still is. However, there are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now. Our films have improved technically, the music and action have improved but we do not have good scripts,” Salim Khan said.

Meanwhile, Big B celebrated his 79the birthday yesterday. He thanked his fans and admirers for all the success he has achieved in his life.

