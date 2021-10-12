Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make one the most loved and celebrated couples of Bollywood. But before this dream marriage happened, Abhishek’s name was linked with a few actresses and Rani Mukerji is one of them.

Reportedly, the duo struck immediate chords while filming Mani Ratnam‘s Yuva. The closeness between the duo was visible, which even got translated on the screen with their sizzling chemistry. After Yuva, they went on to give a hit like Bunty Aur Babli. Their rumoured romance was the talk of the town back then.

However, things took a wild turn when Rani Mukerji led Black was released. Starring Amitabh Bachchan in a lead along with Rani, the film received rave reviews from all corners and the duo was praised for their working chemistry. But there was one thing that grabbed maximum limelight, and it was a kiss between Rani and Big B.

Yes, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan had a lip kiss in Black. Reportedly, not just Abhishek Bachchan, but even Big B’s wife and actress Jaya Bachchan was irked by the scene. Abhishek was angry to see Rani kissing her father on screen and decided to keep a distance from her.

Rani tried convincing Abhishek but it didn’t help their rumoured romance from getting disrupted. Ever since the two maintain a distance from each other, in fact, Abhishek didn’t even send his wedding invitation to Rani. It’s even heard that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani are enemies and couldn’t stand each other due to Abhishek.

It’s been said that the bitterness between Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan made YRF rethink the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2. In the sequel, we’ll see Saif Ali Khan teaming up with Rani, which is slated to release next month.

