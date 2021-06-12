Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the classics 90s kids will never forget. Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s friendship to Rani Mukerji’s tragic end – it was a tale way ahead of its time. We loved Tina’s sass and fashionable looks, but did you know? The role was initially offered to Twinkle Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many other actresses! Read on for details.

The film marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut. Many wouldn’t know but Tina’s role was written keeping Twinkle Khanna in mind. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out. Later, the filmmaker approached Urmila Matondkar, Tabu and Aishwarya but it was only the Miss World 1994 who politely decided to get back and refuse the offer.

Karan Johar himself revealed it in an old interview. He shared, “Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani’s part after Aditya Chopra recommended me her name.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed why she rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She told Filmfare, “I’m in a catch-22 situation, really. Though I’m a newcomer, I’m compared with all the senior actresses.” She added, “If I’d done the film, it would have been tittered that, ‘Look, Aishwarya Rai is back to doing what she did in her modelling days—leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera.’ Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I’d done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched.”

But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karan Johar did later reunite for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead.

