Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna uploaded a beautiful photo with her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, on the latter’s birthday on Tuesday. However, Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, too, became part for the picture without knowing it.

Twinkle uploaded the picture on her Instagram account where mother and daughter look radiant.

“A certain someone photobombing our lovely birthday picture. Mother meanwhile is taking each year and turning it backwards like it’s a Nolan movie! #ageless #birthdaygirl,” Twinkle Khanna captioned the image.

Check out the post shared by Twinkle Khanna below:

Friends in Bollywood who commented on the post included Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi, as well as wish Dimple Kapadia on turning 64.

Previously, Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of a “makeover” she got from daughter Nitara, which she wittily described as “punishment”.

In the Instagram image, Twinkle’s face was smeared with lipstick and kohl, and she posed smiling at the camera.

