Twinkle Khanna Gets A 'Punishment' Makeover From Her Daughter & We Bet You'll LOL

Twinkle Khanna on Friday posted a picture of a “makeover” she got from daughter Nitara, which she wittily described as “punishment”.

In the Instagram image, Twinkle’s face is smeared with lipstick and kohl, and she poses smiling at the camera.

“Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers,” Twinkle Khanna wrote as the caption.

Well, even Twinkle made it very clear that her daughter has no future as a makeup artist.

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap had encouragement for Nitara’s makeover sense. “The little one is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes,” Tahira wrote in Twinkle Khanna’s comment section.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said: “Very kahloesque of her!”

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2001. The couple has two children, Aarav and Nitara.

