There will hardly be anyone, or as far as I believe, there might be no one who hasn’t watched the classic Hollywood movie Titanic. We are still not over the love saga of Rose and Jack. Most of us remember the movie scene to scene or maybe dialogue to dialogue. So moving ahead, we are sure that you guys will definitely remember the scene where Kate Winslet went n*de for Leonardo DiCaprio. Well, now imagine our ‘desi munda’ Kartik Aaryan in the same pose.

Could you? Do not stress much if you couldn’t coz Kartik has shared a picture of him posing like Kate, and he also ranked himself ahead of her. Don’t believe us? Well, keep scrolling further to have a look at the picture.

Kartik Aaryan on Friday shared his throwback picture, drawing a comparison between himself and Hollywood actor Kate Winslet. Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a shirtless picture of himself, lying on a bed as he looked away from the camera. Even if he hadn’t mentioned it, anyone could tell that his pose was exactly like Kate’s from Titanic. Have a look at the picture below:

Kartik Aaryan captioned his post, “Kartik Aaryan 1 – 0 Kate Winslet.” We love that confidence…hahaha! We wonder how Kate would react to a comparison like this?

Reacting to the post, celebs, as well as fans, took to the comment section. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “ufffff” to which Kartik replied, “i agree”. Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, “wait am I the only one who doesn’t get it” to which Kartik said, “Titanic nahi dekhi toh kya dekha”.

A fan wrote, “Looking very dashing kartik.” Another said, “Undoubted Caption King.” A third wrote, “Titanic part 2.” “Pls stop being so hot Mr.Aaryan,” said another. Indeed, Kartik Aaryan would be a perfect fit if Titanic was ever adapted in Hindi.

Who do you think looks better in this pose? Kartik or Kate?

