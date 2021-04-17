It isn’t a smooth ride for both Dharma Productions and Kartik Aaryan since the past noon. The news that the latter has been fired from Dostana 2 owing to unprofessional behaviour made it to the mainstream, and it was all over the Internet in no time. Head honcho Karan Johar even tried to end the conversation with a statement that confirmed the news, but to no success.

For the unversed, sequel to John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer is being directed by Collin DCunha and starred Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya Lalwani. The team even shot a 20-day schedule, and the news that the production house has now chosen to recast came out to be shocking. What is more shocking is the loss that Johar has faced due to this snub. Below is all you need to know about the row and also the approximate figure of loss.

While Karan Johar confirmed Kartik Aaryan’s exit from Dostana 2 and said he wants to maintain a ‘dignified silence’, that does not stop details from spilling out. As per ABP Live who have got their hands on some exclusive details, say that the number that Karan has incurred a loss of is in crores. The source in the report says it is close to 20 crore. Yes, you read that right, cutting ties with Aaryan on this project has caused the producer-filmmaker that big a whopping amount.

Meanwhile, our source has exclusively spoken to us about what went wrong between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar on Dostana 2. A source close to Dharma Productions informs us, “Kartik has been associated with Dostana 2 over the last 1 and a half year. The film went on floors and the team already shot for 20 days. But creative differences between Karan and him wouldn’t end owing to all the confusion regarding dates. After all the drama, they came to a mutual yet bitter decision of ending the collaboration.”

The source also went on to claim that Karan Johar has decided not to join hands with Kartik Aaryan professionally ever again. “After numerous queries from Kartik’s talent agency KWAN, Dharma failed to get the schedule dates. There’s Janhvi and Lakshya trying to accommodate dates amid their juggling schedules. The team was a mess after a point. Dharma Productions have now decided to officially not associate with Kartik ever in future,” concludes the source.

The recasting is now underway and who will take over is with the future. Kartik Aaryan has maintained silence on the complete row. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

