Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood right now. Starring Alia Bhatt as the titular character, the teaser of the film hit shores in February and impressed one and all. But one thing that had upped the curiosity is the much spoken about Alia dance number. But the latest reports to have come out of the grapevine say that they aren’t true, and Bhatt will not be dancing.

Yes, you read that right. As per the little birdies, there is heart-breaking news and it says that Alia Bhatt will not be dancing in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The source has denied every possibility and is confident that it is not happening. Below is all you need to know about the same and everything that the source has to add. Read on.

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s popular novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film will track her journey from the time she was conned by her lover till she became the madam of the lanes of Kamathipura. As per Bollywood Hungama now, Alia will not be dancing in the film, contradictory to the earlier reports that said she has two songs.

A source close to the development said, “Though Gangubai Kathiawadi is not a songless film like SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali)’s Black, it is certainly not a musical like Devdas or Saawariya. SLB has composed some songs for the film that are moody atmospheric and mostly will be played in the background.”

The source adds, “She (Alia Bhatt) plays a dreaded criminal. Where will she get space to dance? Early in the film she has a romantic number with her screen lover played by TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari with whom Gangubai elopes as a teenager, only to be betrayed by him.”

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi will have Huma Qureshi for a special number and the updates about it have been out for a long time. The film is set to hit big screens on July 30, 2021.

