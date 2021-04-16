Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest-paid actresses in B’Town. The beauty has spent over 2 decades in the Industry but her charm intimidates everyone to date. Way before Refugee, did you know Bebo was supposed to mark her debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? However, it was mother Babita and her unimaginable tantrums that spoilt all the plans. Read on for details!

Things were finalised and Kareena was already on the floors for shoot alongside Hrithik Roshan and director Rakesh Roshan. The filmmaker wanted to start the shoot with a dance number. However, mother Babita claimed that the actress wasn’t ready and they should do dialogues first. That’s where the trouble began.

Rumours also had it that Kareena Kapoor Khan once stalled the shoot. She asked Rakesh Roshan to first pay a huge sum to her hairdresser or she wouldn’t continue the shoot. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress wanted to tag her spotboy even for shoots abroad saying, “But who will hold the umbrella for mummy and me?”

Owing to it all, Rakesh Roshan threw Kareena Kapoor Khan out of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He even later told The Quint, “Kareena’s mother Babita, who I have a lot of respect for, said, ‘Don’t begin with a song, she’s not ready. Start with dialogues.’ Babita was a little adamant about it. So I said, ‘This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don’t do this, don’t do that. I think it’s better we part ways because we are good friends.’ So we parted ways.”

However, Kareena didn’t stop herself either. Later, during an interview, the actress took digs at Rakesh and claimed that he only cared about his son Hrithik Roshan. She even mentioned how Ameesha Patel was not looking her best in some of the shots.

“’I’d rather be known as an actress and that would have not been possible if I had done Kaho Naa… The film was made for Hrithik. His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn’t look beautiful but every shot of his was a dream,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

