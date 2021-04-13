Kareena Kapoor is an amazing actress, and there is no denying that fact. The actress has featured in several hit films where we saw just how good she is in her work. While she did receive accolades for films like Refugee, Jab We Met, Chameli, and more, did you know she rejected some notable, career-changing blockbuster hits?

Advertisement

Well, this is true. In fact, in 2013, Kareena Kapoor Khan had even spoken up about the same to PTI. She said, “There is no heroine like me who has left more films than I have, and given them on a platter to everybody and said go do it. I think I am mad…I am like if I don’t want to do a film I will not do it. I would sit at home and enjoy, party and travel.”

Advertisement

From Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to Queen, Fashion & more, scroll down and look at the many films Kareena Kapoor Khan said no to that we wish we could have seen her in.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

While all know Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with Refugee (2000), the fact it wasn’t supposed to be her launch vehicle. Kareena was supposed to make her debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai as Sonia. The actress even started shooting for the film but decided to bid it adieu mid-way.

Reportedly, she rejected the role as she thought it won’t provide her with any profit. She was then replaced by newcomer Ameesha Patel who became an overnight sensation. KNPH went on to become a huge success.

Black

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black released in 2005 and was one of the best films of the year. The film was about a blind, deaf and mute girl and her teacher who developed Alzheimer’s disease. While Rani Mukerji essayed the role in the movie, did you know it was reported earlier offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Well, she does have a knack for rejecting some fantastic projects, we must say.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Yes, Kareena Kapoor Khan was supposed to star in Dharma Productions’ Kal Ho Naa Ho but reported said no for two reasons. This answer of hers created between the actress and Kara Johar. In fact, in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, Johar wrote about it, saying Kareena Kapoor asked for too much money. He also added, “Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, ‘Aditya Chopra’s assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar’s assistant, Nikhil Advani, is not to be trusted either.”

The film was later offered to Preity Zinta and is still considers one of her best films ever.

Fashion

Many of you may know that Kareena Kapoor Khan was Madhur Bhandarkar’s second choice for Heroine, but did you know she was his first choice for the lead in Fashion? Well, it so happens that Kareena is a busy actress with a chock-a-block schedule, and it was this reason that did not permit her to take up this film.

Madhur then presented the idea to Priyanka Chopra, who immediately agreed to play the part. Priyanka even won a National Award for her role.

Goliyo Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela

Kareena Kapoor Khan was all set to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Goliyo Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela and had even signed up for the film. The actress even got vocal with interviewers about how excited she was, but alas, she left the film even before the filming began.

She opted to instead star in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Deepika Padukone replaced Kareena, and we are happy cos we got to see her sizzling chemistry with now-husband Ranveer Singh on the silver screen.

Chennai Express

There was a strong buzz in the industry that Kareena Kapoor Khan was all set to play the female lead in this Rohit Shetty movie. But alas, Kareena decided to walk the other way as she didn’t have dates to allot to this movie. The film finally starred Deepika Padukone opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

But when Rohit Shetty was asked about the same, the director had said, “I have not really (approached Kareena Kapoor Khan), she knows what I am making. I might do somehting else with Kareena.”

Queen

As reported by Times Now, in 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she was offered Queen and that she does not regret rejecting it. She added, “I never look back. If I have said no to a film, it was because it did not suit me at that point in time. The last thing I would do is to say no to someone without any reason.”

The role was then essayed by Kangana Ranaut, and she rightly earned the title of ‘queen’ for her performance. She even earned the Best Actor (Female) Award at the 62nd National Film Awards ceremony.

Which of these above-mentioned films would you have loved to see Kareena Kapoor Khan in? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Isabelle Kaif On Her Comparisons With Sister Katrina Kaif: “People Have Been Doing It For Years”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube