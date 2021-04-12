We all have been waiting to see Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha in his upcoming movie of the same title. The film, which was all set for a Christmas 2020 release, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. The pandemic has ruined the plans of many filmmakers, including this one. So now the question is when will this movie release?

Well, Kareena had shot this movie when she was pregnant, and Corona had hit the nation. So technically, Aamir had to handle both the pregnant actress and the pandemic together. Keep scrolling further to know details about the shooting and the release date.

According to an interview given to DNA, Aamir Khan said, “Forrest Gump, I don’t know if you remember it begins with a feather and it comes floating down in the sky, and then it goes over people’s shoulders it drives over a car. The wind kind of pushes it here and there. Advait (Chandan) who’s the director of the film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, we’ve actually made our lives become like a feather. Different wings are pushing us in different directions, and we’re just kind of flowing with it.”

Aamir Khan further said, “We’re going to just figure out where we land up by the end of it because while the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena, who is the heroine of the film. She became pregnant, another complication, so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.”

The actor-producer concluded by stating, “So we’ll see where it lands, but so far things are going well and now, for now, things seem to be in control. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we should see the film.”

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is most likely to hit the screens this year. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the blockbuster Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role.

