Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a name for herself in the industry. The actress made her debut in 2000 with Refugee and there was no looking back. Ever since, she’s been a part of many celebrated films like Angrezi Medium, 3 Idiots, Jab We Met amongst others. But what if we tell you she almost made her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Read on for more details!

It was back in 2016 when Bebo revealed the unknown fact. The actress was too young at that time when she was offered Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Just not that, she was even paid the signing amount of Rs 11,000 by SLB.

As per rumours, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided on continuing her further studies, so things eventually didn’t materialize. The actress herself confirmed the news and even added that she never paid back Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her first paycheck, adding, “Rs 11,000 for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which never happened. But I never gave him the money back, so I owe him 11000 (laughing).”

Over the years, the bond between Bebo and Bhansali only strengthened. The filmmaker even went on to offer her several films thereafter including Devdas. It is said that Kareena even did a screen test and discussed the costume, but her mother Babita rejected it end moment. This one too eventually ended up in the lap of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The legacy was continued with Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani amongst others. The roles eventually turned out to be a gamechanger for Deepika Padukone, who is now ruling the industry.

