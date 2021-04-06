Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the need of tan, going by her post on social media. On Tuesday, Kareena posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting perfect skin.

“I need a tan… Ok going to workout now,” Kareena wrote alongside the image.

Kareena’s photographs currently have 189K likes on the photo-sharing website.

She has returned to work, after giving birth to her second baby.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. She gave her fans a glimpse of the little one on International Women’s Day when she posted a picture on Instagram.

After tying the knot in October 2012, the couple welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016.

