Govinda is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood during the ’80s and ’90s. He is considered a mass entertainer and well known for his slapstick performances and dancing skills. But did you know he once lost his cool on the sets of his film Money Hai Toh Honey Hai? Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

Back in 2008, the Coolie No.1 actor was filming Ganesh Acharya’s directorial at Goregaon’s Filmistan studio, where his fan named Santosh Rai was seated behind the cast. In between shots, the actor turned towards the fan and asked who he was. After the fan replied that he came to the studio to watch the shoot.

Advertisement

Govinda in a fit of unprovoked rage slapped the fan. The news was highly reported in the media at that time. Later during a conversation with Times of India, the actor revealed that he had gone an extra step as a punishment to the guy who tried to misbehave with female dancers on the sets of the film.

He said, “Yes, I slapped him. The guy was trying to get too close to the girls. I felt that I had to take a stand.” The incident did not go down well with many. As Govinda was also an MP at that time, the incident soon became a political issue.

Maharashtra Minorities Front, a local organization, urging people to inform them about Govinda’s whereabouts. The actor even cleared his position saying, “Opposition parties are harassing me. Little do they know that I had met Sonia Gandhi and clearly told her that I working in my own way. I strongly feel that I have not received support from the police and the government.”

However, Santosh Rai later respond by slapping a case on Govinda. The fan even convinced the supreme court to order that the actor-turned-politician apologise to him. During a conversation with Business Standard, Rai said that he remained low out of shock. He said, “Imagine being hit by someone you considered God.”

Later in 2016, the 57-year-old actor offered an unconditional apology and Rs 5 lakhs to a fan he slapped on sets of a film in 2008.

Must Read: Kishwer Merchant Asks Kangana Ranaut “Mask Kaha Hai Madam?”; Gets Trolled By Her Fans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube