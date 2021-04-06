Kangana Ranaut is ruling Bollywood like the lone wolf. The actress recently won a National award for her excellent performance in Panga and Manikarnika last year. She enjoys a massive fan base on social media. Such that if anyone targets the beauty, her fanbase is always ready to hit back at them. Something similar happened with Bigg Boss 9 contestant Kishwer Merchant. Read on for all the details.

It all happened as Kishwer took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of Kangana Ranaut. The actress could be seen getting out of her car without taking any COVID precautions. “Mask kahan hai madam?” she questioned.

Just not that, Kishwer Merchant even shared videos of specially-abled people wearing a mask. This time, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Watch, learn & amend… What’s Kangana Ranaut’s excuse I wonder!!!”

Unfortunately, Kishwer Merchant was trolled for targeting Kangana Ranaut. The actress was flooded by messages from trolls. From being asked if she has any National Award to accusations of bullying and harassing, Kangana fans got to their worse.

Owing to it all, the soon mom-to-be shared a video where she said, “I questioned Kangana why she did not wear a mask. So her fans are messaging me and saying that she has won four national awards, first you go, win and come at least 1 award. Guys, the point here is not whether she’s a good actor or not. Everybody knows that she is a fantastic actor and she must have won whatever awards but where is her mask?”

Some of the haters even mocked her behaviour in Bigg Boss 9. Responding to the same, Krishwer Merchant said, “You guys want to judge someone on the basis of a reality show about how cheap their behaviour was. Fair enough, no problems. You judge me, that’s fine but that was six years back. This is not even six hours back that she’s not wearing a mask. How about judging her guys.”

Suyyash Rai’s wife was also accused of harassing and bullying Kangana Ranaut. “Yaar, you guys are messaging me and asking me to stop bullying Kangana and harassing her (laughs). Who’s bullying her and who’s harassing her. I just asked, where is the mask? There were many others who asked her where her mask was but nobody trolled them but they all attacked me. So, who is bullying whom? Am I or you guys are bullying me? What the hell is wrong with you’ll and are you’ll out of your mind? Get a life guys,” Kishwer Merchant concluded.

See the video:

