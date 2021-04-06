Actress Sunny Leone on Monday informed that she is forced to return home from a shoot for lockdown, owing to the resurgence in Covid cases.

Sunny posted an Instagram image that captures her standing at a jetty, dressed casually in a top, trousers, mask and sunglasses.

“Forced to go back home for #lockdown !!! Stay Safe Everyone,” Sunny Leone captioned the photograph.

Sunny Leone‘s Instagram post comes a day after the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown across the state till April-end, besides stringent weekday norms to combat the resurgence.

As per the new rules, film or television shootings can continue without crowds, and Covid-19 test certificates are mandatory for all staff and people at the various venues.

Several Bollywood and television celebrities have contracted the virus in the last few days, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members working on the set of his film “Ram Setu” have also tested positive for Covid-19.

