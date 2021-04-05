The second wave of the coronavirus has hit the nation, and once again, all our travel plans have been thrown out of the window. The main question going through our minds at the moment with regards to heading to a holiday destination is – is it safe? Well, we wish we had a private plane like these Bollywood celebs so we could head out with 0 tensions.

Many Bollywood stars have private planes to facilitate easy and comfortable travels amidst their hectic work schedules and personal life. So today, sit back and get a little jealous as we list down the many actors who have a private jet of their own.

From Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan, check out the list of Bollywood actors owning private planes below.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the Bollywood film industry for decades now, so it’s but obvious that he has earned millions and millions in his bank accounts. The senior actor had invested this money into a private jet that he often prefers travelling in. In 2019, Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse of the fancy private plane when he congratulated AB Sr on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is a very busy actor who shoots nothing less than 2-3 projects per year. In between shooting these films, the actor also travels to different locations in the country and abroad for professional reasons and personal time with family. Add to all this, the actor’s tendency to always be on time, we aren’t shocked to know that he too owns a private plane.

The actor shares pictures and videos from his trips in this luxurious vehicle with his friends and co-stars. Reportedly, Kumar’s private jet is worth approximately Rs 260 crores.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn also owns a private plane. Reportedly, the Tanhaji actor was the first Bollywood star to own a six-seater jet. Reportedly, the actor uses this Hawker 800 plane to travel to different locations for movie promotions, shootings and personal trips.

Shah Rukh Khan

The list would be incomplete without mentioning Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is regarded as the Badshah of Bollywood and has millions of fans across the globe. Besides going abroad and to different parts of the country for professional reasons, the actor has a place in Dubai and meets his kids while they reside abroad. For this, and the comfort and safety of his family, SRK has his own private jet.

Salman Khan

There is no doubt that Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and earns crores for each of his blockbuster films. Besides being an actor, the star is also a producer and has quite some dough in his accounts. The actor has reportedly put this money to good use by investing in a private plane to facilitate easy and comfortable travel to different parts of the country and abroad.

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood often travels to places for personal and professional reasons. So why not make it comfortable and stylish as hell! Hrithik Roshan, who usually takes trips abroad with his sons, is the proud owner of a private jet as he believes in travelling in fashion. Reportedly, he bought the chartered plane during the filming of Jodha Akbar.

Saif Ali Khan

He is a Nawab and travels as one should. Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, is a proud owner of a private jet. Reportedly bought in 2010, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan use their private plane for luxuriously vacations abroad. Their family and close friends mostly accompany them on these great outings.

Which Bollywood actor you didn’t know has a private plane? Let us know in the comments.

