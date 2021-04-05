Who wouldn’t want to work with the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan? It is almost every actor’s dream to collaborate with the fine actor. But when Sunny Leone was asked if she thinks the Rang De Basanti actor would ever want to work with her, she replied with a straight no! This definitely shocked everyone. But Khan’s reply was something which grabbed all eyeballs and made headlines.

Most of you would remember one of the most controversial interviews of Leone taken by senior journalist Bhupendra Chaubey. That interview got a lot of backlash on social media. It was because Sunny was repeatedly interrogated on her past as a p*rn star. She was told that the public perceived her as someone who is corrupting our entire nation’s moral fabric. Keep reading further to know more about this interview.

One of the questions asked to Sunny Leone was if she would want to work with a big Bollywood star, to which she had replied in the affirmative. Chaubey had then gone on to ask, “Do you think an Aamir Khan would ever work with you?” to which Sunny had replied “probably not.” When asked why she said, “Because of my background.” And when she was asked if she would like to work with Mr Perfectionist, she said, “Of course, who wouldn’t”.

However, as Twitter was abuzz with criticism for such probing on the part of the interviewer, almost putting her down, Aamir Khan himself decided to tell the world that he would love to work with Sunny Leone.

The Dangal actor earlier took to Twitter to voice his support for Leone. “I think Sunny conducted herself wid a lot of grace & dignity.I wish I cud hav said the same abt the interviewer (sic),” he said. “Sunny,I wil b happy 2 wrk wid u.I hav absolutely no problems wid ur “past”, as the interviewer puts it.Stay blessed.Love . (sic),” added Aamir.

In fact, when Aamir Khan was asked this question in a press conference, he very graciously spoke high of Sunny Leone and instead hoped that the actress would want to work with him. Well, isn’t that such a sweet gesture? What do you have to say about it?

