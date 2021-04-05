Aamir Khan is widely known as Mr Perfectionist. The superstar has his way of doing things. His excellent acting skills have previously been seen in films like Dangal, PK, 3 Idiots amongst others. He will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. But do y’all know that the actor doesn’t charge a single penny for any of his films? Read on for all the details!

By now, everyone knows that Aamir put all of his heart and soul into his movies. He’s not one of the actors to come up with multiple releases every year. For that matter, he doesn’t even come up with yearly releases. It is the masterpiece creation that matters the most to know.

Last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, the film witnessed a huge opening but was a massive flop. With every film and high budget behind it, Aamir Khan knows that a lot is put at stake. So, he decides not to charge any penny for his films.

Aamir Khan himself explained the entire formula as “I’ve stopped taking money upfront. I don’t charge a single rupee for my films. If a film does well, first the investment is recouped. When everyone is paid and the cost is recovered, I earn a percentage in profits. So if a film doesn’t work, I won’t make money. But no one should suffer a loss, I feel responsible for that.”

He continued, “The model that I work on is, let’s say a film costs ₹100 crores to make. So all the cost involves cast, crew and production, so I don’t take any money. When the film releases, at that point I get zero money. As it starts to earn money, it goes towards the P&A (prints and advertising), which is over and above ₹100 crores. Then, the investment is paid back. Now, the producer has recovered his cost. And then, I go into the percentage of profits. There is no way the producer loses any money. So if the film sustains a loss, I don’t get paid. The first rupee I earn is when the costs have been recovered.”

It takes courage to be that kind-hearted, isn’t it? And only Aamir Khan can do that!

