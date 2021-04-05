Not even 24 hours ago, Akshay Kumar informed his fans and followers that he had contracted the novel coronavirus. While the Laxmii actor revealed he was quarantined at home, he took to his official Twitter handle a few minutes ago and shared an update on his health.

Advertisement

The Kesari actor informed all that he is doing fine but, as a precautionary measure, has been hospitalized. Read his entire tweet below.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar shared an update on his health. The Khiladi actor wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your prayers warm wishes. They seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back soon. Take care (Face with a mask emoji)”

On Sunday (April 4), Akshay Kumar informed all that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While requesting those who have been in contact with him to get tested, he wrote on social media, “I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself.” He added, “I am under home quarantine and have sought medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

We wish you a speedy recovery Akki.

Kumar was the first member to return to filming after a six-month break owing to the coronavirus. The first project he shot was an ad campaign with R Balki. Since then, he has finished shooting close to 3 films and several brand commitments. The actor recently began working on Ram Setu, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor has several films lined up for release, including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Prithviraj.

Must Read: Pathan: Will Siddharth Anand Follow ‘Bang Bang’, ‘War’ Route For Shah Rukh Khan’s Comeback Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube