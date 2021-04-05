The second wave of COVID-19 has struck the country really hard. Expectedly, the film industry too is suffering a big time as several stars are coming out positive for the virus. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared the news of contracting the virus while he was shooting for Ram Setu. Now, it’s learnt that not 1 or 2 but 45 junior artists too have been tested positive for COVID.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar took to social media and shared the news of testing positive of COVID-19. He even urged all those who were in contact with him, especially the team of Ram Setu, to get tested for the virus. Amid it, 45 junior artists who were about to join the team have been tested positive.

Advertisement

The news has been confirmed by Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). He spoke in detail with Times Of India about the Ram Setu team.

He said, “Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive. They have been quarantined.” Those who have been tested positive are given medical attention by Akshay Kumar’s production house Cape Good Films and Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment.

“Every precautionary test is done a couple of days in advance. Those who don’t clear the test are isolated and even paid by the ‘Ram Setu’ producers. This unit is so careful that even if a person is feeling low on a particular day, he/she is immediately isolated in the provisions that have been done in the vicinity of where the shoot is being conducted. You will find a maximum number of PPE kits on the sets of Ram Setu. Lakhs of rupees have been spent on tests and isolations since Day 1,” Ashok Dubey continued speaking of the measure taken by the makers.

Must Read: Do You Know? Govinda’s Wife Contracted COVID Few Weeks Before The Actor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube