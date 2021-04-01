There’s good news coming in for all Gauahar Khan fans out there! The actress was recently banned by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) for flouting the COVID-19 protocol soon after testing positive for the novel virus. But guess what, the ban has been lifted with a warning to the beauty!

Earlier it was announced by FWICE that the 37-year-old actress wasn’t allowed to work for 60 days but now, she can resume work effective immediately.

A source close to ETimes informed about the FWICE’s letter and that the ban has been lifted on Gauahar Khan. “You cannot be so negligent again. One more incident of such kind and we shall reinstall the ban and not lift it for a long time. Please learn to value life and don’t endanger others,” the source said.

Gauahar can resume shooting for her web series now. Reportedly, the producer of the show went pleading to FWICE to lift the ban on the actress keeping in mind the dates of artists and major production costs.

Meanwhile, back in mid-March, FWICE imposed a ban on the actress with a notice that read, “The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for covid-19 infection even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra.”

According to the complaint, despite testing positive, Gauahar attended a film shoot and was moving around in public places unmindful that she was a carrier and could pose a threat to the general public, an official said.

Following the complaint, Gauahar Khan‘s team had responded with a statement that said she had “tested negative in multiple reports” and that she was “a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC”.

