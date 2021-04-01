Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday confirmed that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He said that she is undergoing treatment and assured fans and well-wishers that she ‘will come out of this stronger’.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the veteran actor wrote, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on.”

Anupam Kher also asked fans and well-wishers to send prayers her way. He wrote, “She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Sikandar Kher also shared the same statement on his Instagram handle.

Anupam Kher’s statement came a day after the Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood in a press conference revealed that Kirron has been battling cancer since last year. “People had been going all out to use words like ‘missing’, ‘gumshuda’ for Kher. I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai’s hospital,” he said, as per Indian Express.

The BJP leader also said that Kirron Kher had to go for her chemotherapy regularly after being diagnosed with blood cancer. He said, “She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4.”

